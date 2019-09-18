Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Pickwick Dam State Park
Athens, GA - Barbara Bryant Kyle, widow of George Malcom Kyle, died in Athens, GA, on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Born in Knoxville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Julian E. and Betty Gray Bryant. Mrs. Kyle was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church and a resident of Rolling Green Retirement Village. She was a graduate of George Mason University in Virginia and Central High School in Savannah, TN.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Charles Bryant and Susan Kyle of Athens, GA; her daughter and son-in-law, Beth and David Erickson of Cary, NC; a grandson and one great-grandson. She was predeceased by her son, George Wesley Kyle, her brother, Bert Bryant and a granddaughter.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at White Sulphur Cemetery in Pickwick Dam State Park, TN, on September 21st at 10 a.m.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 18, 2019
