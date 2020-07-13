Barbara Fox Leach
Greenville - Barbara Fox Leach, 86, of Rolling Green Village, Greenville, died Monday, July 13, 2020.
A native of Greenville, she was the daughter of Claude S. and Alma M. Fox. She was a 1952 graduate of Greenville High School and in 1956, became a second-generation graduate of Furman University. Barbara was a long-time member of Pelham Road Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir.
Barbara met the love of her life, James M. "Jim" Leach, in junior high, the two starting dating while in high school and were married a week after their college graduation. Theirs was a devoted union that lasted for more than 64 years.
A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, in addition to her husband, her survivors include her daughter, Beverly Nix (Tim) of Spartanburg; sons, Jay Leach (Melissa Mummert) of Charlotte, N.C. and Mark Leach (Patty Kitchin) of Blacksburg Virginia; grandchildren, Sawyer Nix (Elizabeth), Ashleigh Nix (Trent), Eli Leach, Gwen Leach, and Emerson Leach; and great-grandson, Timothy Nix.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday.
The family wishes to extend their deep thanks for the caring and compassionate care offered by the wonderful staff at Rolling Green Village.
