Barbara Fox Leach
Barbara Fox Leach

Greenville - Barbara Fox Leach, 86, of Rolling Green Village, Greenville, died Monday, July 13, 2020.

A native of Greenville, she was the daughter of Claude S. and Alma M. Fox. She was a 1952 graduate of Greenville High School and in 1956, became a second-generation graduate of Furman University. Barbara was a long-time member of Pelham Road Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir.

Barbara met the love of her life, James M. "Jim" Leach, in junior high, the two starting dating while in high school and were married a week after their college graduation. Theirs was a devoted union that lasted for more than 64 years.

A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, in addition to her husband, her survivors include her daughter, Beverly Nix (Tim) of Spartanburg; sons, Jay Leach (Melissa Mummert) of Charlotte, N.C. and Mark Leach (Patty Kitchin) of Blacksburg Virginia; grandchildren, Sawyer Nix (Elizabeth), Ashleigh Nix (Trent), Eli Leach, Gwen Leach, and Emerson Leach; and great-grandson, Timothy Nix.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday.

The family wishes to extend their deep thanks for the caring and compassionate care offered by the wonderful staff at Rolling Green Village.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
