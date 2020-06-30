Barbara Friddle Mabry
Greenville - Barbara Friddle Mabry, 84, of Taylors, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Evelyn Smith Friddle. She was predeceased by her brother James "Jimmy" Friddle.
Barbara was a graduate of Parker High School and a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. Barbara is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Robert Samuel Mabry of Taylors, SC; her children, Rebecca Mabry Gray and her husband Roger and Robert Samuel Mabry, Jr. and his wife Alison, all of Myrtle Beach; and three grandchildren, Mabry Gray and Hayley Mabry, both of Myrtle Beach, and Heath Gray of Anderson.
A service will be held at Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 W. Main St., Taylors on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the main sanctuary. To view the live service, please visit https://taylorsfbc.org and click on Watch & Read - Watch Live. Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be no visitation held at the church prior to or following the service and all attendees are encouraged to wear masks. A graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605 or Taylors First Baptist Church.
To send "Hugs from Home" and leave condolence messages on the obituary tribute wall, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.