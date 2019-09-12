|
Barbara Gill
Simpsonville - Barbara L. Gill, 75, passed away peacefully in her home in Simpsonville, SC, on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Barbara is survived by her two sons, Paul and Jeff Della Maggiora, her daughters-in-law, Gabrielle Charbonnet and Allison Della Maggiora, and her six grandchildren, Max, Adam, Mackinsey, and Zach Della Maggiora, and Nina and Piera Varela. She will be greatly missed by the community, her many friends, her family, and her beloved dog, Molly.
Barbara was born in Brooklyn, NY, the only child of Solomon and Rosalyn Tomberg. She grew up in California and lived in both Seattle and Chicago before settling in Greenville in 1979. After her divorce from John Della Maggiora, the father of Paul and Jeff, Barbara put herself through trade school to become a court reporter while a single mother of two. Over time, her competence and work ethic helped her become one of the leading court reporters in the Southeast, including being the sole court reporter in South Carolina authorized to work on critical federal cases.
Following the death of her second husband, Robert Gill, she retired and found that some of her best years were still ahead of her. Always active and involved in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Barbara took classes at OLLI, traveled, and volunteered as a guardian ad litem. She conquered cancer twice before finally succumbing the third time.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15th, at the Greenville Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1135 State Park Road, Greenville, SC, 29609, and all are welcome.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the UU Fellowship or to the Greenville Humane Society.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 12, 2019