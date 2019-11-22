|
|
Barbara Jane Murray Narduzzi
Greer - Barbara Jane Murray Narduzzi, 83, of Greer, wife of the late John R. Narduzzi, died Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Born in Jeannette, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Patrick and Regina Ondriezek Murray.
Jane was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She retired after 30 years from working with The Girl Scouts of America.
She is survived by a daughter, Debbie N. Vaughan and husband, Greg of Greenville; three sons, David R. Narduzzi and wife, Samantha of Mauldin, Douglas E. Narduzzi and wife, Tammy of Sumter, and Dennis P. Narduzzi of Greenville; ten grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah), Nicholas, Alexis (Robbie), Megan Narduzzi, Chelsey (Barton), Lauren (Tyler), Jonathan (Alyssa), Anthony, Greg Jr. (Mandy) and Will (Perri); and four great grandchildren, Jenna, Brianna, Noah and Ava.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown at 10:00 a.m. with the visitation following until 11:30 a.m.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Entombment to follow in Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund, 111 Hampton Avenue, Greenville, SC 29601.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019