Barbara Jane Worrell
Greenville - Miss Barbara Jane Worrell, a lifelong resident of Greenville, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Thomson, Georgia.
Miss Worrell was born April 18, 1931, in Greenville. She was the daughter of late Joseph and Mary Ray Worrell.
Miss Worrell was a graduate of Greenville High School and Furman University, where she received her bachelors degree in education, and Converse College, where she received her master's degree, also in education. She retired from Greenville County Schools after having taught first grade for 32 years. Miss Worrell never married, but loved her students as if they were her own.
Early in life Miss Worrell enjoyed spending summers at Burgess Glen Camp, where she also worked as a camp counselor. She was an avid traveler, having traveled all around the world. She also enjoyed singing with the Cresent Music Club, acting in the Greenville Little Theater and playing bridge with her friends.
Miss Worrell was an active member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church. She moved from Greenville earlier this year when her health began to decline in order to be closer to her sister.
Survivors include her sisters, Sara Worrell Newton of Thomson, Georgia, and Frances Worrell Jones of Greenville, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Miss Worrell was preceded in death by 10 siblings: Joseph Worrell, Thomas Worrell, Bonner Worrell, Ann Worrell Simmons, Nell Worrell Blackwell, Robert Worrell, Martha (Putt) Worrell, Everette (Sabo) Worrell, Nancy Worrell Hicks and Jon Worrell.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service for Miss Worrell will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel. Burial to follow the service in Graceland Cemetery West.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019