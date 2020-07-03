Barbara Jean Goss
Greenville - Barbara Jean Goss, 76, wife of the late Bobby Goss, Sr., died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Mrs. Goss will lie in state Monday, July 06, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown. Due to the CDC guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation with her family. The public funeral service will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens, Piedmont. The family kindly requests that all attendees wear masks to the public funeral service and practice social distancing.
