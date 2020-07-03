1/
Barbara Jean Goss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Goss

Greenville - Barbara Jean Goss, 76, wife of the late Bobby Goss, Sr., died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Mrs. Goss will lie in state Monday, July 06, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown. Due to the CDC guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation with her family. The public funeral service will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens, Piedmont. The family kindly requests that all attendees wear masks to the public funeral service and practice social distancing.

To read Barbara's extended life story, send "Hugs from Home", and leave notes of condolences for her family, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Lying in State
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved