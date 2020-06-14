Barbara L. Owens
Greenville - Barbara L. Owens, 88, of Greenville, SC, died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Ethel Williams Lackey.
Barbara was valedictorian of Welcome High School, Class of 1949. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Terry Owens.
She is survived by her two brothers, Milton Lackey and David Lackey.
Per Barbara's wishes, no funeral will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 525 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.