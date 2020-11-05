Barbara Lee Bolt McClellan Cudd



Greenville, SC - Barbara Lee Bolt McClellan Cudd age 89, formerly of Greenville, SC, passed from this life on November second. She spent her last days at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, GA.



Born in Laurens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ira Owings Bolt and Gladys Franks Bolt. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Greenville and the auditorium Sunday school class for over 50 years until her health no longer permitted.



She was twice married, first to the late Virgil Jackson McClellan, Jr. Surviving from this marriage is her son, retired U.S. Navy Commander Rick McClellan (Kim) of St. Marys, GA. She was blessed with granddaughters Kendra Crabbe (Christopher) and Lorel Bennett (Brodie) and great-grandchildren Kelyn, Cade, Kaela and Connor Crabbe as well as Rhett and Beau Bennett. She also has a wonderful grandson, Tad Joy (Elizabeth) and great-granddaughter Amelia Joy. Barbara's daughter, Linda Joy, preceded her in death.



Her second marriage was to the late Floyd D. Cudd, Sr. Surviving from this marriage are four stepchildren, Patricia Schultz, Frieda Jones (Don), James Cudd, Bonita Cash (Danny), 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Bolt and her sister, Jean Mims, her stepsons Floyd Cudd Jr. and Jackson Cudd Sr.



Thomas A. McAfee Funeral Home of Greenville and Chapman Funeral Chapel in Brunswick have provided services. Families will be at their respective homes. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Greenville.



You may remember and honor her with the reading of Proverbs 31, A Virtuous Woman, and listening to her favorite hymn, It is Well with My Soul. Donations may be made in her name to Tabernacle Children's Home 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611-5546.









