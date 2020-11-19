1/1
Barbara Letlow Riggins
1929 - 2020
Barbara Letlow Riggins

Charlotte - Barbara Letlow Riggins, 91, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully at Sharon Towers on November 18th, 2020.

Born in Easley, SC on July 15th, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Lee Letlow and Viola Porter Letlow. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Riggins and beloved sons, Stanley and Steve Riggins.

Barbara graduated from Easley High School and Draughn's Business School, Greenville, SC. Barbara worked as an assistant to Dr. Nord W. Davis, Optometrist. She was an avid bridge player, devoted Clemson fan, loved a challenging crossword puzzle and enjoyed traveling. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Cherokee County Memorial Hospital and was a member of First Baptist Church of Gaffney.

In 2013 she moved to Charlotte to be closer to her family. She loved her friends at Sharon Towers and the members of Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, where she became a member.

She is survived by her son, David Riggins (Hope) and daughter-in-law, Robin Riggins of Charlotte and in addition, by her grandsons, Bob Riggins, Tyler Riggins (Meredith) of Charlotte, Ryan Riggins of New York, NY and Cameron Riggins of Clemson, SC. Her pride and joy was her great-granddaughter, Corrine (Coco) Riggins of Charlotte. She is also survived by her sisters, Joan Arnold of Columbia, SC and Jerri Bell of Toccoa, GA.

The family would like to thank the administrative and medical staff of Sharon Towers along with Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.

A private burial service will be held at Oakland Cemetery, Gaffney, SC. Memorial contributions can be made to: First Baptist Church of Gaffney, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340; Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, 1117 South Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203 or Cherokee County Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
