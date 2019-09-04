|
Barbara Moody Bridges
Anderson - Barbara Moody Bridges, 77, widow of James Hugh Bridges, of Anderson, passed away, Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Born in Piedmont, she was a daughter of the late Giles and Alpha Moody.
Barbara was a lifelong member of Siloam Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Thompson (Greg); a son, Jeffrey Bridges (Sonya); three grandchildren, Jonathan Thompson (Amanda), Brittany Walker (James), Hannah Morton (Nicholas); four great grandchildren; four sisters, Dorothy Merritt, Faye Bryson, Louise Perry, and Janice Perry.
In addition to her parents, and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elsie Fowler and a brother, Doug Moody.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church, with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, 229 Siloam Rd, Easley, SC 29642.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 4, 2019