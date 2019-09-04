Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Siloam Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Siloam Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Moody Bridges


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Moody Bridges Obituary
Barbara Moody Bridges

Anderson - Barbara Moody Bridges, 77, widow of James Hugh Bridges, of Anderson, passed away, Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Born in Piedmont, she was a daughter of the late Giles and Alpha Moody.

Barbara was a lifelong member of Siloam Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Thompson (Greg); a son, Jeffrey Bridges (Sonya); three grandchildren, Jonathan Thompson (Amanda), Brittany Walker (James), Hannah Morton (Nicholas); four great grandchildren; four sisters, Dorothy Merritt, Faye Bryson, Louise Perry, and Janice Perry.

In addition to her parents, and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elsie Fowler and a brother, Doug Moody.

The visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church, with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, 229 Siloam Rd, Easley, SC 29642.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now