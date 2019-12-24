|
Barbara (Bobbie) Moore Doherty
- - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Barbara (Bobbie) Moore Doherty after battling ALS for several years. She died peacefully at the age of 73 in her home surrounded by family and friends on Sunday the 22nd day of December. Bobbie was born in Webster Springs, WV and grew up in Bradenton, FL. She and her four siblings spent summers in either location, a decision required by each of the children at the beginning of every summer. She is survived by her siblings Melissa Hamilton (Bret) in Huntington, VT, Richard Moore (Bonnie) and Mike Moore (Diane) of Bradenton, FL. She is predeceased by her sister Chery Clarke (Hank) and her parents Harry and Kathleen Moore all of Bradenton, FL.
Bobbie graduated from the University of South Florida and served her community as an Elementary School Teacher for 30+ years. She taught in Georgia at the beginning of her career and the remainder of her time was spent teaching in Greenville County Schools. Bobbie was an avid tennis player and whitewater kayaker and loved spending time on the soccer fields as well as anywhere outdoors with her family. She travelled the world throughout her life with many trips made with her childhood friend who she stayed in contact with throughout her life. Out of all the traveling she knew that above anywhere else she held a love of Lake Jocassee which served as her Happy Place. She loved all animals with a special place in her heart to rescue dogs and provide them a loving home and life as she cared for them. She raised several throughout her life and is survived by her beloved Maisey who stood by her side as she fought the progression of ALS over the past few years.
All that knew her recognized her loving support and empathy for anyone in need while also clearly displaying her love and devotion to family above all else. She is survived by her three children DJ Doherty III (Stacey) and Reid Doherty (Mary Beth) who both reside in Greenville and her daughter Meghan Wolfram (Jed) of Bozeman, MT. She adored her six grand children and they all loved their "D" who with every visit insured they received something from the candy dish despite their parents wishes.
The family will be holding a private service for the burial but will be receiving friends and family for a celebration of life at the home of her eldest son DJ Doherty at 311 Henderson Rd in Greenville from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on December 27th.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to The Humane Society through their website at
https://www.greenvillehumane.com/donate/ .
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019