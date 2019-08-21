|
|
Barbara Morgan
Piedmont - Barbara Guest Morgan, 79, left her temporary home to join her heavenly father on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, having each of them assure her that they would be in heaven with her one day. She lived by the word of God and held Deuteronomy 6:6-9 close to her heart.
Barbara was born on March 30, 1940 in Greenville to the late Burrell Guest and Eva Sue Griffin Guest. She was the middle child and in her adolescence was known for doing just about anything for an ice-cold Coca-Cola. She worked in Greenville's vibrant textile industry as a weaver for 38 years with Poe Mill and retired with J.P. Stevens/Bibb Co.
Barbara started a family with the late Jack L. Morgan Sr. raising three beautiful children. She loved to compete in Shag competitions. She was a devoted member of Park Place Church of God and loved her pastor, Rev. Terry Sherfield and his beautiful wife, Frankie.
Barbara was known for her exceptional baked goods, contributing to many church cookbooks with her friends. She loved crossword puzzles, westerns and Clemson Tigers. The most important thing in Barbara's life was her family, so much so that she made it a point to name all of siblings, children and grandchildren in her final hours.
She is survived by her children, Susan Morgan, Deanna Morgan and Jack L. Morgan, Jr. and his wife, Melissa; 5 grandchildren, Mike Morgan, Mark Childress, Matthew Morgan, Morgan Campbell and Joy'e Ross; four great grandchildren, Emmilynn Grace, Nathanial Morgan, Sawyer Campbell and Tolliver Campbell,* ;two sisters, Clara Fowler and her husband, Donnie and Betty Holtzclaw, and her husband, Dean.
The family invites friends and family to celebrate Barbara's life beginning with a visitation on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Park Place Church of God. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Park Place Church of God, 221 Orders Street, Greenville, SC 29609. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Family will receive guests at the residence after graveside.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 21, 2019