Barbara S. Brown
Fountain Inn - Barbara S. Brown, 77, of Fountain Inn, wife of Ray Brown for 60 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 25, 2019.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Guyton and Myrtis Kirby Shipman.
In addition to her husband, Ray, Mrs. Brown is survived by their daughter, Lorraine Greene; a daughter-in-law, Gloria Brown; a brother, Ronald (Lynda) Shipman of AL; a sister, Sandra (Eddie) Goodnough of Fountain Inn; a brother-in-law, Charles D. Brown, of Augusta, GA; and a "beloved grand-dog", Bentley.
She was preceded in death by their son, Dwayne Brown.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Heritage Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Culbertson officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Cannon Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum.
The family requests that memorials may be made to: Holly Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful love her caregivers provided and for the long-time friendship of their neighbors, Robin & Betty Lee.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 27, 2019