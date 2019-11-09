|
|
Barbara S. Conrad
- - November 2, 2019, beloved wife of the late Carl R. Conrad, MD; loving mother of Karen (Michael Edwards), Anne (John Heil) and Carl E. (June) Conrad and the late Kristine Rose Geoffroy; cherished grandmother of five; devoted daughter of the late Gleason and Margaret Sperling; dear sister of Nick, Michael and the late James Sperling.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Sat.11/23 at Brushy Creek Post Acute (Cottages) in Greer (time to be determined) and a Service in March 2020 in the Buffalo, NY area at a time and date to be announced. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels Greenville, SC. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019