Barbara S. Conrad
Greenville - November 2, 2019, beloved wife of the late Carl R. Conrad, MD; loving mother of Karen (Michael Edwards), Anne (John Heil) and Carl E. (June) Conrad and the late Kristine Rose Geoffroy; cherished grandmother of ?ve; devoted daughter of the late Gleason and Margaret Sperling; dear sister of Nick, Michael and the late James Sperling.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Sat.11/23, 2pm, at Brushy Creek Post Acute in the Community Room at the Administration Building at 101 Cottage Creek Circle, Greer, SC. A Memorial Service and interment will take place in March 2020, in the Buffalo, NY area at a time and date to be announced. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels Greenville, SC. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019