Barbara Stitt
Simpsonville - Barbara "Bobbie" Hall Stitt, 81, wife of John Stitt, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Born in Washington, DC, she was a daughter of the late John and Barbara Keyser Hall.
Mrs. Stitt was an artist and a member of the SC Watercolor Association. She attended Corcoran Art Institute in Washington DC and the University of Maryland where she met John in 1959.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, she is survived by three children, Julie Smith and husband, Steve, Michael Stitt, and Linda G. Stitt; nine grandchildren, Cristina Stitt, Cameron Stitt, Braedon Stitt, Devyn Stitt, Mitchell Davidson, Oliver Davidson, Harper Davidson, Krista Smith, and Shannon Smith; and one sister, Carol O'Sullivan and husband, George.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Davidson.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Metropolitan Arts Council, 16 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 269601; or to the Greenville Center for Creative Arts, PO Box 2206, Greenville, SC 29602.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 4, 2019