|
|
Barbara Wilkie Wood
Greenville - Barbara Wilkie Wood, 86, wife of the late Charles Wood Jr., traveled to Heaven in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 14, 2019, and is now rejoicing with our Lord Jesus Christ.
A native of Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Ever Wilkie.
Barbara graduated from Welcome High School, and after graduation, she earned her nursing degree from the Greenville General School of Nursing in 1954. After moving back to Greenville following Charles's retirement from the United States Air Force, she became an employee of the Greenville Hospital System. At the time of Barbara's retirement, she was a Charge Nurse in the OR at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Barbara was a longtime member of Berea First Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl McMahan; a granddaughter, Jessica McMahan; a grandson, Reese (Haley) McMahan; sister, Frances (Bill) Benjamin; brother Willard Wilkie.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019