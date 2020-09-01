Barney D. Posey, Jr.
Greenville - Barney D. Posey, Jr., 81, beloved husband of Dianne Howard Posey, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Barney D. Posey, Sr. and Vera Payne Posey.
He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Taylors Masonic Lodge 345 and the Hejaz Shrine. Never afraid of hard work, 46 years ago, Barney took a used dump truck and tractor and built a successful site work company, B&D Grading, Inc.
His family was his life and love, and he was a great provider to all of them. A man of simple pleasures, he loved trips to the coast and mountain and the fruit and vegetable stands along the way. He enjoyed breakfast with longtime friends, Tommy Strange and Walt Panagakos, and a Friday hot dog and pineapple cobbler at Tommy's Country Ham House. His grandchildren, Will and Wyatt, were his pride and joy, and he never passed on an opportunity to tell you so.
His extended family were his B&D Grading Employees, some who were with him for decades. They shared mutual respect and loyalty, and he took great interests in their families and children. Barney was a friend and mentor to many. Through his lifetime, he enriched countless lives and careers.
In addition to his wife, Dianne, he is survived by two children, Terry A. Posey and Christopher T. Posey and his wife, Jamie; two grandchildren, William Worthy Posey and Wyatt Anthony Posey; brother, Bobby R. Posey; sisters, Peggy P. Garren (Joe) and Barbara P. Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Ann Bridwell.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, SC. A celebration of Barney's life is planned for a later date.
Those who wish to honor him with memorial donations may send a contribution to St. James Episcopal Church, 301 Piney Mountain Rd, Greenville, SC 29609 or charity of one's choice
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
