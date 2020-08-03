Barney Moody



Williamston -



Barney Moody, 91 of Williamston, SC passed away on July 29, 2020.



He was the son of the late Charlie Moody and Florence Alexander-Moody. He is survived by his wife, Emily Ritz-Moody of Belton, SC; Daughter, Martha Moody-Center of Piedmont, SC; Grandchildren, Renee Carson, Aston (Lisa) Center, Rachael Buckson, and Christine Wilson; Ten great-grandchildren; Three great-great-grandchildren; Four sisters, Connie Mackey and Alice Durham of Williamston, SC, Martha "Midge" Reid, and Shelby Jean Hayes of Pelzer, SC.



A private memorial will be held for the family.









