Barney Moody
Barney Moody

Williamston -

Barney Moody, 91 of Williamston, SC passed away on July 29, 2020.

He was the son of the late Charlie Moody and Florence Alexander-Moody. He is survived by his wife, Emily Ritz-Moody of Belton, SC; Daughter, Martha Moody-Center of Piedmont, SC; Grandchildren, Renee Carson, Aston (Lisa) Center, Rachael Buckson, and Christine Wilson; Ten great-grandchildren; Three great-great-grandchildren; Four sisters, Connie Mackey and Alice Durham of Williamston, SC, Martha "Midge" Reid, and Shelby Jean Hayes of Pelzer, SC.

A private memorial will be held for the family.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
