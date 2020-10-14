1/1
Barry Lee Bergstein
Barry Lee Bergstein

Greenville - Barry Lee Bergstein, 66, husband of Janice Bergstein, died Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Born in Altoona, PA, he was the son of Gerald and Joan Davis Bergstein. In addition to his loving wife and parents, he is survived by a daughter, Rachael Kapousidis, and husband, Vasilios; a son, Matthew Bergstein and girlfriend, Carrie Theuring; three brothers, Scott, David and Keith Bergstein; grandchildren, Ioannis "Ian", and Leonidas" Leo" Kapousidis; and his "little brother", Allan Gallagher from the Big Brother Big Sister Program.

Barry was a lover of Penn State and Steeler football, a good bottle of wine, and his dog Yarmouth. He loved to host events and make others feel welcome. His generous heart made him the first to donate to any friend's cause or to offer a word of encouragement or praise. Above all else, Barry loved his family. He adored his wife of 45 years, told his children he was proud of them often, and loved his two grandchildren ("Poppy's Angels") more than anything.

The graveside service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Beth Israel Cemetery. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MS Foundation or Big Brothers Big Sisters Program, 891 23rd St., Altoona, PA 16601.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
