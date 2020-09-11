1/
Beatrice P. Woodall
Beatrice P. Woodall

Taylors - Beatrice Pittman Woodall, 84, widow of Harold J. Woodall, passed away September 10, 2020.

A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Wesley and Viola Hughes Pittman, she was a homemaker.

Surviving are a daughter, Karen Smith (Roger) of Pickens; a son, Jeffrey Woodall of Clover; a brother, Ronnie Pittman of Greenville; one sister, Revonda Gosnell of Landrum; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one sister, Myrtle Ewell.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The body will lie in state 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Fishers Center for Alzheimer's Research at www.alzinfo.org

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
