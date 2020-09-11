Beatrice P. Woodall
Taylors - Beatrice Pittman Woodall, 84, widow of Harold J. Woodall, passed away September 10, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Wesley and Viola Hughes Pittman, she was a homemaker.
Surviving are a daughter, Karen Smith (Roger) of Pickens; a son, Jeffrey Woodall of Clover; a brother, Ronnie Pittman of Greenville; one sister, Revonda Gosnell of Landrum; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by one sister, Myrtle Ewell.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The body will lie in state 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Fishers Center for Alzheimer's Research at www.alzinfo.org
