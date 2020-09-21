1/1
Beau Anderson
Beau Anderson

Taylors - Beau Christopher Anderson, 42, passed away September 19, 2020 at his home.

A native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, he was a son of Michael "Mike" Lynn and Cheryl Freeman Anderson, Vice-President of Operations with All-Ways Logistics and a member of North Hills Church of Taylors, where he was highly involved with many children's activities. Beau was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.

Surviving in addition to his parents, are his wife, Cassandra Dunlap Anderson of the home and one brother, Jason Anderson of Greer.

A memorial service will be held 12 Noon Saturday, September 26, 2020 at North Hills Church in Taylors, conducted by Pastor Ryan Ferguson.

Visitation will be held Saturday after the memorial service at the church.

The body will lie in state at The Wood Mortuary, Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

A private family burial will be held.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Children's International, P.O. Box 219055, Kansas City, MO 64121 or The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Greenville, 750 Executive Center Dr., B84, Suite 210, Greenville, SC 29615.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

