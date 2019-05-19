Services
Unity Baptist Church
1000 Fairview Rd
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church
Simpsonville, SC
Resources
May 9, 1993 - March 13, 2019 - Cherished and beloved son of Rick Canova and Laura Rubio Canova. Loving brother of Javen and Keylian Canova.

Beija grew up in Taylors, South Carolina where he attended and graduated from Eastside High School. He was a member of the wrestling team for all four years and State Champion in 2011. He then attended The Citadel: The Military College of South Carolina and graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Applied Physics and Aerospace Science degrees. During his years at The Citadel his leadership experience included the following:

Honor Representative: The Citadel Corps of Cadets, Honor Court; Secretary of Society of Physics Studies; Human Affairs; Space Academy/Space Camp Leadership, Huntsville, Alabama; Founder and President of the Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Club.

After graduation Beija was employed with Lockheed Martin, home of Skunkworks - Aerospace and Defense as an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer.

He was a loving, kind and caring young man who will be greatly missed by his family, friends and Lockheed Martin co-workers.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, Simpsonville, South Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastside High School Wrestling Program.
Published in The Greenville News on May 19, 2019
