Belinda L. Swanson Obituary
Greenville - Belinda L. Swanson, 61, born in Greenville, SC. Greenville is where she created and lived out her life. She passed away surrounded by family in her home on April 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband John Swanson, a daughter Laura, and a son John Alden, all of Greenville. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Dowless of NC, as well as her brothers Randy Ragsdale, Scott Ragsdale, and Johnnie Ragsdale of Easley. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
