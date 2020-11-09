Ben Killingsworth
Greer - Benjamin "Ben" Ferrell Killingsworth, 83, husband to Peggie Miller Killingsworth, passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2020.
Born in Dublin, Georgia on September 16, 1937, he was a son of
the late Myrtle Sweat and Alton Lewis Killingsworth. He is predeceased by
his parents; brothers: Alton "Doc" Killingsworth, Jack Killingsworth, Charlie Killingsworth, Gene Killingsworth; his sister, Beth Powell; nieces and a nephew.
Ben is survived by the love of his life and wife of sixty three years; children:
Sonya Ables (Rudy), Sandra Jordan (Tom) and Ben Killingsworth II; grandchildren: Matthew Ables (Beth), Gareth Ables (Ashley), Meghan Ables Chaney (Allen), Zach Jordan (Amanda), and Ferrell Killingsworth; great-grandchildren: Easton, Ellis, Wyatt, and Anneclaire Ables, Silas and Nola Ables, and Eleanor Chaney. He is also survived by one brother, Chip Killingsworth, as well as many special nieces and nephews.
Ben was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church since 1973 where he was an ordained deacon and, serving as an usher for 43 years, shared his famous hugs, handshakes and smiles. He and his wife were most recently volunteers of the TFBC Missions' Doll Ministry and The Salvation Army.
Ben joined the Georgia Army National Guard at age seventeen and became a Mason at nineteen, being awarded a life-time membership. He was active in Shriners in Georgia and South Carolina. While a member of the Dublin (Georgia) Jaycees, Ben served as Region 10 Director and a National Director. Integrity and leadership was his hallmark.
Always the builder, Ben worked for over 50 years as a sale representative for pre-engineered housing produced by Mayhill Homes, Chapman Homes, American Standard Homes, Kingsbury Homes, Haven Homes and Timber Truss. He worked internationally to build sustainable housing including a partnership with Samaritan's Purse to build homes in tsunami-ravaged areas of Japan.
A true Southern gentleman, "Gentle Ben" never met a stranger and always put others before himself. He was known for his green thumb, his quick wit and many kindnesses. Ben also enjoyed Clemson football, traveling with friends, fishing, family times at his Georgia home place and pond, gardening and sharing the bounty of his labors.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Taylors First Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Jimmie Harley and Dr. Cary Hedgpeth. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Our many thanks to David Pearson for his faithful care and to Open Arms Hospice for their compassionate guidance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylors Free Medical Clinic, 400 W. Main Street, Taylors, SC 29687 or to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com