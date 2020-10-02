Benjamin E. Willingham, Jr.
Greenville - Benjamin E. Willingham, Jr. (Benje, Ben) left this life on the first day of October after an increasingly serious decline in health over the past several years. He was the son of the late Benjamin Eugene and Mary Frances Gardner Willingham. Benje is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Deborah Derseweh Willingham (Debbie, Deb), aunt and uncle Anne and Wayne Weaver, aunt Kathryn Willingham Kizer Robinson, first cousins David Weaver (Elizabeth), Maryanne Weaver Earle (Jordan), David Gardner (Jana), Chuck Kizer (Sally), Russell Kizer (Carol) and many additional loving cousins, in-laws, and friends.
Benje was a life-long member of First Baptist Church and a graduate of Wade Hampton High School and Francis Marion University. He loved his family and friends, and while healthy he was actively involved in his favorite activities and loves: fly-fishing, hunting, baseball, and delivering Meals on Wheels. He would have loved having his friends all come together in a celebration of his life and fond memories, but with times as they are, please raise a glass and send up a prayer in your safe place. A private service will take place at the First Baptist Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, a gift to your favorite charity
