|
|
Benjamin "Ben" Garrett Fugitt, Jr.
Greenville - Benjamin Garrett Fugitt, 83, passed away July 23 at his home in Greenville. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dee, his son Benjamin Garrett Fugitt III, his daughters Sarah Kruszka and Lia Jordan as well as eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. Born in Atlanta, Ben served honorably as a Captain in the US Air Force from 1958-1968, including a stint in the Air Force reserve. He held an MBA from Georgia Tech. Professionally, he worked for Celanese and Hoecsht-Celanese for more than 30 years. He was active in philanthrophy, serving many years on the board of directors for Goodwill Industries of Upstate and Midlands, South Carolina.
Ben was a family man who was active in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed taking them to the beach, his mountain cabin and farm. He was an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Greenville and helped build the church's endowment.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2pm at St. Peter's, 910 Hudson Street, Greenville SC 29615. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Family Endowment.
Published in The Greenville News on July 26, 2019