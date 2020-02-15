Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Carpenter Chapel of First Baptist Greenville
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Carpenter Chapel of First Baptist Greenville
Benjamin Isaac Turner

Benjamin Isaac Turner Obituary
Benjamin Isaac Turner

Greenville - Benjamin Isaac Turner, 97, of Greenville, widower of Anne Greene Turner, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Benjamin Isaac and Louise Duckworth Turner. Mr. Turner served his country in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during WWII from 1943 until 1946. He earned his college degree from Furman University, and prior to his retirement, he worked in sales for Independent Life for 35 years. Mr. Turner was a member of First Baptist Greenville.

Surviving are daughter, Kerry Caldwell, of Taylors; two sons, Eric and Chris Turner, both of Taylors; and two grandchildren, Zach and Blake Ross.

Visitation will held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the Carpenter Chapel of First Baptist Greenville. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
