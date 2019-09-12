Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Mountain View Memorial Park
Travelers Rest, SC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Pumphouse Bar & Grill
2640 Poinsett Hwy.
Greenville, SC
Resources
1983 - 2019
Benjamin Jason Blohm Obituary
Benjamin Jason Blohm

Exton - Benjamin Jason Blohm, 36, of Exton, PA, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 6, 2019 and is now safe in the arms of Jesus.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of Benji Blohm, and Rita Gail Gardner Blohm.

Jason had such a big heart and never met a stranger. He was an avid body builder, loved to fish, and was a prankster always making jokes. He served in the Army and qualified as a marksman sharpshooter and served as a contract firefighter in Iraq. He also worked as a firefighter at Coatesville VA Fire Department Engine 76.

In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his daughter, Caitlyn Wilson; and a special friend, Haley Wooten.

Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hubert and Ruth Gardner; paternal grandparents, Elmer and Mary Blohm; and a cousin, Brian Nutter.

The visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. Since Jason would want everyone to keep it casual, the family requests no suits and ties, please. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park in Travelers Rest at 1:30 p.m. After burial, a Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The Pumphouse Bar & Grill, 2640 Poinsett Hwy. Greenville, SC 29609. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 12, 2019
