1/
Benjamin Roscoe Mull Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin Roscoe Mull, Jr.

Greenville - Benjamin Roscoe Mull, Jr., 86, of Greenville, SC, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Benjamin Roscoe Mull, Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty" Thompson Mull. Benjamin retired from State Chemical where he worked for many years and was a member of Sans Souci Baptist Church. He graduated from Clemson University and was an avid Tiger fan. He proudly served our country in the US Marines.

Benjamin was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Roscoe Mull, III; and one sister, Gerry Elizabeth Mull.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.com.

www.MackeyCenturyDrive.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved