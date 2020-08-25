Benjamin Roscoe Mull, Jr.
Greenville - Benjamin Roscoe Mull, Jr., 86, of Greenville, SC, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Benjamin Roscoe Mull, Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty" Thompson Mull. Benjamin retired from State Chemical where he worked for many years and was a member of Sans Souci Baptist Church. He graduated from Clemson University and was an avid Tiger fan. He proudly served our country in the US Marines.
Benjamin was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Roscoe Mull, III; and one sister, Gerry Elizabeth Mull.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, www.woundedwarriorproject.com
