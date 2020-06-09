Benjie M. Collins
Benjie M. Collins

West Union - Benjie M. Collins, 75, husband of Lois Roach Collins passed away June 7th, 2020, at Cottingham Hospice House. Born in Oconee County, he was the son of the late Benny Franklin Collins and Ina Burton Collins Singleton. Benjie was the retired former Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Zorn Corporation. Benjie is survived by his beloved wife, Lois Roach Collins of 53 years, and his son, Chad Collins of Tamassee; daughter, Shana Collins-Smith (Mark) of West Union; three grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held 3:30 pm, Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel with entombment to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation will be held 1-3:00 pm prior to the service. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted or memorial's in Benjie's memory can be made to, Tamassee DAR School, PO 8, Tamassee, SC 29686.

Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
