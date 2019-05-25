|
Benny Watson
Greenville - Heaven's gates swung open wide on May 23, 2019 and Benny made his way to his eternal home.
Born and raised in Fountain Inn, SC, Benny attended Anderson College, Georgia Southern, and his beloved University of Georgia. If you knew Benny, you knew he was not just a fan, but a fanatic. His other passion was golf. He spent countless hours throughout the years playing and watching golf. He spent 37 years in the insurance business. His last 16 years he enjoyed as an associate at Carolinas Wealth Management Group.
Benny was firmly grounded in his Christian faith. His family and friends were the loves of his life.
He promised his love to his wife, Sherry Ford Watson, at the age of 15 and for the last 22 years of marriage he has reminded her every day of his love. His son Benton Watson was his hero and his greatest source of pride. He always said he hoped that the Lord would let him live to see Benton get married. Benton married Leah Bruchis in August of 2018. Benny loved and admired Cayce Becker Campbell, not as a step-daughter but as his very own. He wept when she asked him to give her away to her husband Josh Campbell. Lily introduced Benny to being a grandparent which has been pure delight. His grandson, Cash, changed the quality of Benny's life. As Cash said, "He was my best friend."
Benny loved his life. We are devastated by our loss but we give thanks that he is healthy, happy, safe in the arms of Jesus and saving us a place at the table.
Benny was the son of the late Douglas Benton "Buck" Watson, Sr. and the late Nancy Stewart Watson.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Home, 313 N. Main Street, Simpsonville.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Interment will be in Cannon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: The First Tee of The Upstate, 1168 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29607 www.thefirstteeupstate.org ; or Urban Harvest Ministries, PO Box 70303, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 www.urbanharvestministries.org .
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.CannonByrd.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 25, 2019