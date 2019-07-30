|
Benton Box
Clemson - Dr. Benton Holcomb Box of Clemson, SC, went peacefully to his heavenly home on July 28, 2019. Born January 31, 1931 in Norfield, MS, he was the son of James Alexander and Lola Gay Holcomb Box, and brother of James, Jr. Ben married the love of his life, Sallie Frances Yates, in 1952 and they celebrated their 67th anniversary in February. He is survived by his three children, Ben, Jr. (Kim) of Columbia, Bill (Jan) of Seneca, and Janice (Mike) Bishop of Clemson; 6 grandchildren, Bryan Box, Josh (Meg) Bishop, Beth (Chaise) Porter, Meredith (Richard) Cooley, Sallie (Jon) Shaw, and Callie Box.; and 3 great grandchildren, Haley and Caroline Shaw and Stockton Bishop.
After attending Southeastern Louisiana College until 1951, Ben enlisted in the US Air Force. Shortly after their marriage, Ben was sent to war, serving in Korea for a year. Upon returning home in 1955, Ben received his Forestry Bachelor's and Master's from LSU, and his Doctorate from Duke University. He served as an instructor and assistant professor, forest manager and specialist with the Extension Service of LSU until 1972 when he became the Executive VP of Southern Forest Institute in Atlanta. In 1978 he became Dean of Forest & Recreation Resources at Clemson University, serving until 1994. During this CU tenure he also served as Acting VP of Ag & Natural Resources for a year, and Executive Assistant to the President for seven years. In 1994 he took on the role of Executive Director of The University Center in Greenville until 1998, easing into retirement for the next four years while serving as a consultant for them. During his career, he served in many roles with state/regional/national committees and societies, including the Society of American Foresters, SC Forestry Association, Nature Conservancy and the SC Forestry Commission. Throughout his career, Ben received numerous awards and recognitions. He served as a committed educator and has shared generously his extensive knowledge and skills.
Ben loved the Lord Jesus Christ and his family. He was very close to all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He taught Sunday School for over 35 years at the First Baptist Church of Clemson where he also served as a Deacon. Ben and Sallie loved to travel and had many opportunities to visit countries all over the world. Ben was active in the community serving with the Clemson Sertoma Club, and while in Greenville, the Greenville Chamber Board of Directors and Rotary Club.
For fun Ben loved to hunt and fish, with his biggest accomplishment being the achievement of the Double Grand Slam for turkey hunting. He was also a private pilot. And he dearly loved his Clemson Tigers.
Ben's Christian love for others will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him, and he will be dearly missed by all.
Visitation will start at 1PM on Wednesday, July 31, with service following at 2:30 at the First Baptist Church of Clemson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Baptist Church of Clemson, Camp Sertoma or the .
The family is at the home of Mike and Janice Bishop of Clemson.
