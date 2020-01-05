Resources
Simpsonville - Bernice Adele Hasinec, 82, of Simpsonville, widow of Michael Hasinec, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born in Rahway, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Charles Eugene Taynor and the late Ilma Carlson Taynor.

Bernice is survived by her son, Michael Hasinec and his wife, Karen, of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren Michael and his wife, Amie, of Pennsylvania, Megan George and her husband, Rowland, of Pennsylvania, and Bridgette Aufmuth and her husband, Brian, of South Carolina; five great grandchildren, Michael and Kylie Hasinec and Lillian George of Pennsylvania and Madelyn and Caroline Aufmuth of South Carolina; and two sisters, Jeannie Swope and Donna Reynolds.

In addition to her husband and parents, Bernice was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Hasinec and Nick Hasinec and two sisters, Elna White and Margaret Southon.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Cannon Funeral Home from 9:00 am - 10:00 am. The Funeral Service will follow in the chapel at Cannon Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Agape Hospice, 529 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.CannonByrd.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
