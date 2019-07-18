|
Bernice Hunter
Piedmont - Bernice Merritt "Beanie" Hunter, 96, wife of the late Dennis William "D.W." Hunter, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
She is survived by daughter, Maxine Jeffcoat (Rev. Gregg) of the home; son, Rev. Ronald Dennis "Ron" Hunter (Linda) of Beaufort; four grandchildren, Scott and Brian Hunter, Jeff and Blake Jeffcoat; seven great-grandchildren; and niece, Cindee Cornet.
She was predeceased by sister, Dorothy Merritt Cox.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 19 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Bethesda United Methodist Church. The service will follow at 11:00, with burial in the church cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 516 Piedmont Road, Easley, SC 29642.
