Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethesda United Methodist Church
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethesda United Methodist Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Hunter


1923 - 2019
Bernice Hunter Obituary
Bernice Hunter

Piedmont - Bernice Merritt "Beanie" Hunter, 96, wife of the late Dennis William "D.W." Hunter, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

She is survived by daughter, Maxine Jeffcoat (Rev. Gregg) of the home; son, Rev. Ronald Dennis "Ron" Hunter (Linda) of Beaufort; four grandchildren, Scott and Brian Hunter, Jeff and Blake Jeffcoat; seven great-grandchildren; and niece, Cindee Cornet.

She was predeceased by sister, Dorothy Merritt Cox.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 19 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Bethesda United Methodist Church. The service will follow at 11:00, with burial in the church cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 516 Piedmont Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 18, 2019
