Berniece Beaver Holt
Clemson - With her family at her side, Berniece Beaver Holt, 93, of Clemson, found peace on July 2, 2020, at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, SC.
Berniece was predeceased by her soulmate of 70 years, Albert Hamilton Holt, Sr., and is survived by children Teresa Holt (Bill Hoffman) of Novato, CA, Charlotte Holt (Tom Platt) and Carol Salter (Hank) of Clemson, and Albert Hamilton Holt, Jr., of San Francisco, CA; beloved grandchildren Megan Matthew Acevedo (Juan) of Corte Madera, CA, Bryn Salter (Tripp Mostertz) of Charleston, SC, Kelly Salter Acharya (Chaitanya) of Durham, NC, Lane Salter White (Quinton) of Washington, DC, Annie Platt Holley (Ryan) and Isaac Hamilton Salter of Clemson; and by great-grandchildren Leila and Isa Acevedo, Sameer and Nikhil Acharya, Henry Hamilton Mostertz, and Albert and Denny White.
Born on September 13, 1926, in China Grove, NC, Berniece was the daughter of Frances Duree Weddington and Hilbert Leon "Lee" Beaver. She attended Rowan County schools, and in 1941 she met the love of her life when Albert Holt became her high school English teacher. After his four years of active duty in the Army, they were wed in China Grove on July 6, 1946.
Berniece attended both Appalachian State College and UNC-Chapel Hill, before the couple moved to Clemson in 1947 where Albert began his teaching career at Clemson Agricultural College. Berniece went to work in the College Library and became an accomplished archivist in the Special Collections department. They loved raising their children and grandchildren in the foothills of South Carolina, enjoying all the opportunities in culture, arts, and athletics that Clemson University had to offer.
As equal partners in the home, sharing child-rearing and household duties, Berniece and Albert Holt also worked tirelessly to improve their community. They were inspired by President John F. Kennedy's charge: "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country." And they spent their lives working for equality, justice, peace, and the environment.
Berniece was a Girl Scout Leader, a member of the school PTO, an advocate for children's art classes, and one of the parents who worked hard to get the Calhoun Clemson Elementary School library accredited. She volunteered with both the Clemson Area Youth Theatre and the Clemson Little Theater. She never trod the boards herself but was a vital producer and assistant on many productions, including those directed by her daughter Carol.
Berniece was concerned about the health of the planet and was an early recycler and an active member of the Sierra Club and other conservation organizations. She educated herself on the science of nuclear power and worked with both the Palmetto Alliance and People for a Clean Environment to keep South Carolina from becoming the dumping ground for the nation's radioactive waste.
She was proud to be a founding member of the League of Women Voters of the Clemson Area, conducting voter registration drives, lobbying for voter protection laws, attending city and county council meetings, educating others on pending legislation, and serving for decades as a poll worker.
She was a lifelong member of the Democratic Party, and served for many years as a precinct and county officer and as a delegate to county and state conventions. She is remembered for bravely disrupting the 1964 SC State Democratic Convention by reading a statement into the record in support of Black voters, a rebellious act that precipitated Sen. Strom Thurmond's switch to the GOP.
Berniece Holt fought the good fight for her entire life, always seeking to right wrongs and injustices. She organized and marched for civil rights, lobbied to change unfair practices and discriminatory laws, supported anti-war efforts against US involvement in Vietnam and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and wrote frequent Letters to the Editor. She was outspoken against capital punishment and nuclear proliferation; she strongly supported women's rights, sensible gun control, affordable healthcare, quality eldercare, and LGBTQ equality.
The Holt family found a spiritual home with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Clemson where Berniece served for over 40 years in a variety of offices, eventually becoming an ordained Lay Minister. In that capacity she delivered sermons, represented the UUFC at public meetings, conducted memorial services and presided over weddings, including that of her daughter Charlotte and Tom Platt.
Berniece was recognized for her civic engagement on the boards and committees of many organizations, including the City of Clemson Recreation Commission, Tri-County Technical College, Clemson Congregations in Touch, and South Carolina First Steps. She was honored to receive the 1980 Rotary Club International Award for Outstanding Community Service and Clemson University's 2002 Martin Luther King, Jr. Award for Excellence in Service.
Of all her attempts to make the world a better place, Berniece considered her work in childcare and early childhood education to be the most successful and significant. In the Sixties she was instrumental in founding the Clemson chapter of the SC Council on Human Relations, and it was through that groundbreaking bi-racial organization that changes were made on the local level that have had an impact on succeeding generations and into the future. Through meetings in each other's homes and churches, racial barriers between communities began to fall, and progress became possible. Early activities of the Council were to name streets and obtain mail delivery and garbage pickup in black communities, to fight Jim Crow practices and voter discrimination, and to prepare black children to integrate the public schools.
The crowning glory of the Council, however, was the Clemson Child Development Center which has provided affordable, comprehensive childcare to infants, toddlers, and 4K students for over 50 years. In addition to her hands-on labor in the creation and early operation of the Center, Berniece served on the CCDC Board for many years and wrote dozens of grant proposals to help the Center grow and to keep it afloat. The Center held a celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2019, in the historic Calhoun School building that it now shares with the Clemson Area African American History Museum and the Arts Center. The event was a highlight of her final year.
The Holt family is grateful to the following caregivers for allowing Berniece and Albert to remain together in their home well into their nineties: Jackie Chapman, Bethany Dawson, Regina Guyton, Dolores Patterson, Kisha Ramsey, Irene Wheaton, and Stephanie Wideman. They are thankful to the staff of Creekside Cottage at Clemson Downs for keeping Berniece safe and engaged during the past year, and to the staff at Prisma Health Hospice of the Foothills Cottingham House for their gentle support of Berniece and her family during her last days.
A celebration of Berniece's life will be planned when it is safe to travel and gather together. Meanwhile, written remembrances are most welcome and can be sent to CLHolt@gmail.com or to 206 Strawberry Lane, Clemson, SC 29631.
Those who wish to honor Berniece Holt's memory are invited to donate to her living legacy: the non-profit Clemson Child Development Center, 216 Butler Street, Clemson, SC 29631, or to the charity of their choice
.