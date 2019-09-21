|
Bertie Dryman
Greenville - Bertie Allison Dryman, 88, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Born in Hendersonville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Ollie and Bertie Moore Allison.
Bertie was employed with JC Penny and worked there as a clerk for over 20 years. She was an avid lover of all animals, but her greatest joy in life were her precious grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters, Janie Jernigan, and Debbie Nelson; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and three sisters, Virginia, Nellie, and Joyce.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, "J.R." Dryman; and her two sons, Mitchell and Marty Dryman.
The visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Graceland West Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 21, 2019