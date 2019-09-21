Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertie Dryman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertie Dryman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertie Dryman Obituary
Bertie Dryman

Greenville - Bertie Allison Dryman, 88, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Born in Hendersonville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Ollie and Bertie Moore Allison.

Bertie was employed with JC Penny and worked there as a clerk for over 20 years. She was an avid lover of all animals, but her greatest joy in life were her precious grandchildren.

She is survived by her two daughters, Janie Jernigan, and Debbie Nelson; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and three sisters, Virginia, Nellie, and Joyce.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, "J.R." Dryman; and her two sons, Mitchell and Marty Dryman.

The visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Graceland West Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now