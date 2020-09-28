Bessie Ford Brooks
Greenville - Bessie Ford Brooks, 86, widow of the late Paul S. Brooks, died Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Born in Ronceverte, WV, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Edna Susan Morgan Ford. Mrs. Brooks was a Charter member of Parkwood Baptist Church and worked in the nursery department for over 40 years. She was a homemaker and took pride in taking care of her children and her home. She enjoyed working in her yard and was able to do so until age 85. Bessie was known for her love of children and kept several children in her home for several years.
Bessie enjoyed visiting with her many friends at Burger King and most recently at Hardee's in Taylors. A good friend once said, "She was uplifting and brought a smile to everyone she met."
She is survived by a son, Thomas "Tom" Brooks (Lee Ann); a daughter, Samantha Brooks; five grandchildren, John Paul Withers, Biaggio Withers, Frank Piraino, Tusha Ramos, and Emily Ramey; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bessie was preceded in death by a son, Paul C. Brooks; a daughter, Karen Oldfather; two brothers, Donald and Dennis Ford; and two sisters, Ann Hudson, and Maxine Whanger.
Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Downtown Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family kindly requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church Children's ministry at 2140 State Park Rd, Greenville, SC 29609
