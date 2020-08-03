1/
Bessie G. Reeves Bowling
Bessie G. Reeves Bowling

Taylors - Bessie Golden Reeves Bowling, 91, widow of Doyle Victor Bowling, passed away on August 2, 2020 at her home.

A native of Bryson City, NC, daughter of the late Joseph Elias and Ora Mae Stalcup Golden, she was a retired employee of JP Stevens and a member of Tyger Baptist Church.

Surviving are three daughters, Shirley Brignolo of Hendersonville, NC, Gail Shuler of Landrum and Margie Reeves of Greer; three sons, Jim Reeves of Landrum, Lonnie Reeves of Taylors and Danny Reeves of Travelers Rest; one brother, Joe Golden of Waynesville, NC; two sisters, Bonnie Bracken of Brevard and Wanda Golden; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bowling was predeceased by her first husband, James William Reeves; two sons, Horace Reeves and Billy Reeves; two brothers and seven sisters.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Tyger Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Andre Kroneman.

Visitation will follow after the service at the gravesite.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice, 634 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
