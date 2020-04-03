|
|
Bessie Payne Cleveland
Greer - Bessie Irene Payne Cleveland departed this life peacefully after 92 years on April 2nd, 2020 and joined Heaven's bounty.
Bessie's greatest joy in this life were her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as her large, loving family that she left behind in Falmouth. The wonderful memories from her childhood growing up on the Rappahannock River carried her through until her final breath.
Bessie was predeceased by her husband of more than 60 years, Frank Cleveland; a son, Gene; and a granddaughter, Amy; as well as eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her youngest brother, Charles Clinton Payne (Celia) of Fredericksburg, VA; two daughters: Terri Cleveland Bazemore and Janet Greene of Greer, SC; three grandchildren: Wesley Bazemore (Avi) of Seattle, WA, Chad Greene (Tiffany) of Travelers Rest, and Carlie Goddard (Kadreak) of Greer; and three great-grandchildren: Alex, Luke and Ava.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Safe Harbor Ministries, PO Box 82, Rochdale, MA 01542.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020