Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Cleveland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Payne Cleveland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Payne Cleveland Obituary
Bessie Payne Cleveland

Greer - Bessie Irene Payne Cleveland departed this life peacefully after 92 years on April 2nd, 2020 and joined Heaven's bounty.

Bessie's greatest joy in this life were her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as her large, loving family that she left behind in Falmouth. The wonderful memories from her childhood growing up on the Rappahannock River carried her through until her final breath.

Bessie was predeceased by her husband of more than 60 years, Frank Cleveland; a son, Gene; and a granddaughter, Amy; as well as eight brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her youngest brother, Charles Clinton Payne (Celia) of Fredericksburg, VA; two daughters: Terri Cleveland Bazemore and Janet Greene of Greer, SC; three grandchildren: Wesley Bazemore (Avi) of Seattle, WA, Chad Greene (Tiffany) of Travelers Rest, and Carlie Goddard (Kadreak) of Greer; and three great-grandchildren: Alex, Luke and Ava.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Safe Harbor Ministries, PO Box 82, Rochdale, MA 01542.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now