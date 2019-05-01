|
Betsy Bob Holt Miles
Alpharetta, GA - We are blessed to honor the life of our mother, Betsy Bob Holt Miles, 93, who died peacefully on April 10, 2019 at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living, Alpharetta, Georgia. Betsy Bob was born in Erwin, North Carolina on June 23, 1925, to Edwin Michael Holt, of Alamance County, NC. and Elizabeth Kenney Holt, of Paris Kentucky.
Betsy Bob spent a wonderful childhood in Durham and Cooleemee, North Carolina.
Following her graduation from Randolph Macon College in VA., where she earned a BA in Art and History, Betsy Bob attended Katharine Gibbs College, in NYC and received a secretarial degree. Returning to Durham, NC, where her parents lived, she was employed at Duke University as a secretary to Dean Herring.
In 1950, Betsy Bob Holt married the late David Earl Miles, Jr. During 63 years of marriage they provided a loving and caring family life for each other and their 3 children. The Miles family lived in Durham, NC; Palestine, TX; and Greenville, SC.
In 2011, Betsy Bob and Earl moved to Alpharetta, GA to be near their family.
Betsy Bob was a devout Christian and long-time member of First Baptist Church, Greenville, SC., where she and Earl participated in Bible Studies, Mission Activities, and their beloved Sunday School class. She was a Meals on Wheels volunteer, a past president of the Clarice Wilson Garden Club, and a member of The Greenville Woman's Club. Betsy Bob also enjoyed her Book Club, playing bridge, and painting classes at The Greenville Art Museum.
Her life was a blessing to many as she shared a clever sense of humor, an appreciation of the beauty in God's world, and a caring heart for the people around her each day.
Betsy Bob is survived by her 3 children, Mary Beth (Stan) Stoudenmire of Big Canoe, GA; Candace Miles Adeimy of Dunwoody GA; and David (Donna) Miles of Roanoke, VA. Her 6 grandchildren are Edwin Miles Stoudenmire; Laura (Robbie) Brock; Marian (Nick) Avise; William Adeimy; Camille (Bryan) Soukup, and Leah (Blake) Alexander. Betsy Bob has 4 great-grandchildren, Harper Elizabeth Brock; Griffin Paul Brock; Nicholas Holt Avise, and Savannah Grace Soukup. Betsy Bob is also survived by her first cousin, Jackie Holt Huntington, of Oxford Ohio.
Our family is grateful to Amy Moore from Kindred Hospice, and to the entire staff at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living for the compassionate care our mother received.
Family graveside services will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Crossnore School, PO Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616.
Published in The Greenville News on May 1, 2019