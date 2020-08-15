1/1
Betsy Cureton
1940 - 2020
Betsy Cureton

Greenwood - Elizabeth "Betsy" Stockman Cureton, wife of Judge (Ret.) Robert Holmes Cureton, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hospice House in Greenwood after a prolonged illness.

Born in Greenwood, SC on March 10, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Abner Pierce Stockman, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Hilton Stockman. She was a 1958 graduate of Greenwood High School and Columbia College.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Bob, are her loving sons, Dr. William F. "Bud" Darby (Angela) and Andrew Stockman "Drew" Darby (Ashley), both of Greenwood; grandchildren, Megan, Rachel, Andrew, JoBeth and Hayden Darby; stepchildren, Denise C. Morgan (Brad) of Jasper, GA, Patricia C. Terry (Kelly) of Flower Mound, TX and Kimberly C. Moore (Jeff) of Seneca, SC; step grandchildren, Don Terry, Laura A. Terry, Sally Morgan, Amanda Moore; and her devoted brother, A. Pierce Stockman, Jr. (Betty) of Greenwood.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor James McCoy-Bruce officiating. For anyone that may not feel comfortable attending due to the Coronavirus, the service will be recorded and can be viewed by visiting Betsy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family.

Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the charity of one's choice.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC 29646
864-229-3300
