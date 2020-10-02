1/1
Bette Schabot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bette Schabot

Simpsonville - Bette J. Kilmer Schabot, 83, formerly of Hudson, NY passed on to her new life surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 17, 1937 in Hudson, NY, she was the daughter of Edward and Edith Kilmer, she is survived by her sister Barbara J. Schabot and brother in law Edward Schabot. Bette was adored by her husband of 62 years, William R. Schabot Sr. They had three children together, William (Bill) R. Schabot Jr. (Carol Rayner), Karla Schabot Alvarez (Dan Alvarez) and Tate E. Schabot (Cal Makins). She was blessed with two beautiful grandchildren, Gabrielle M. Alvarez and Zachary D. Alvarez whom she adored. She has two nieces Karen Schabot and Kimberly Chabot and she is predeceased by her parents and nephew Paul E. Schabot. Bette graduated from Hudson High School and Austin's Beauty School. Bette's life work was helping other women feel beautiful through her skills as a beautician. Becoming a salon owner was her lifelong dream and she was able to realize that in her home in Columbiaville, NY for many years.

Bette and Bill moved to Greenville, SC in 2005 to be near their grandchildren and she spent much of her time volunteering at church functions, visiting with friends, staying active at the local gym and working to rescue Greyhounds. They had three Greyhounds over the years and she loved all of them. She lived a very full life and the world will be a little less bright with her gone.

Visitation will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Forest Hills Funeral Home - 6995 Highway 101 - Woodruff, SC. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday October 4, 2020 in The Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Pastor Jon Williams.

Forest Hills Funeral Home

Woodruff, SC




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Hills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved