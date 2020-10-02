Bette Schabot



Simpsonville - Bette J. Kilmer Schabot, 83, formerly of Hudson, NY passed on to her new life surrounded by her loving family.



Born May 17, 1937 in Hudson, NY, she was the daughter of Edward and Edith Kilmer, she is survived by her sister Barbara J. Schabot and brother in law Edward Schabot. Bette was adored by her husband of 62 years, William R. Schabot Sr. They had three children together, William (Bill) R. Schabot Jr. (Carol Rayner), Karla Schabot Alvarez (Dan Alvarez) and Tate E. Schabot (Cal Makins). She was blessed with two beautiful grandchildren, Gabrielle M. Alvarez and Zachary D. Alvarez whom she adored. She has two nieces Karen Schabot and Kimberly Chabot and she is predeceased by her parents and nephew Paul E. Schabot. Bette graduated from Hudson High School and Austin's Beauty School. Bette's life work was helping other women feel beautiful through her skills as a beautician. Becoming a salon owner was her lifelong dream and she was able to realize that in her home in Columbiaville, NY for many years.



Bette and Bill moved to Greenville, SC in 2005 to be near their grandchildren and she spent much of her time volunteering at church functions, visiting with friends, staying active at the local gym and working to rescue Greyhounds. They had three Greyhounds over the years and she loved all of them. She lived a very full life and the world will be a little less bright with her gone.



Visitation will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Forest Hills Funeral Home - 6995 Highway 101 - Woodruff, SC. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday October 4, 2020 in The Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Pastor Jon Williams.



Forest Hills Funeral Home



Woodruff, SC









