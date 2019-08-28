Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Mauldin, SC
Committal
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Graceland East Memorial Park
Mauldin - Bettie Sue Bordell, 86, loving wife of 62 years to Frank Bordell, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Born in Tylertown, MS, she was a daughter of the late James Floyd and Vera McClinton Fisher.

Mrs. Bordell was an active member of First Baptist Church - Mauldin and was in the church choir.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her beloved children and grandchildren, daughter, Ann Marie Bell of Greenville; son, Douglas Bordell of Springhills, FL; grandchildren, James Bell, Ansley Bell, Lauren Bell, and Grant Bell; and two sisters, Janice Stewart, and Judy Corts.

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The funeral service will be on Friday, August 30th at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church - Mauldin followed by burial in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 28, 2019
