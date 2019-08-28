|
Bettie Bordell
Mauldin - Bettie Sue Bordell, 86, loving wife of 62 years to Frank Bordell, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Born in Tylertown, MS, she was a daughter of the late James Floyd and Vera McClinton Fisher.
Mrs. Bordell was an active member of First Baptist Church - Mauldin and was in the church choir.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her beloved children and grandchildren, daughter, Ann Marie Bell of Greenville; son, Douglas Bordell of Springhills, FL; grandchildren, James Bell, Ansley Bell, Lauren Bell, and Grant Bell; and two sisters, Janice Stewart, and Judy Corts.
A visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The funeral service will be on Friday, August 30th at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church - Mauldin followed by burial in Graceland East Memorial Park.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 28, 2019