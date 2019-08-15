Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
Betty Ann Batson Brown

Betty Ann Batson Brown

Simpsonville - Betty Ann Batson Brown, 87, of Simpsonville, wife of William Junior Brown, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Cannon Funeral Home beginning at 1:00 pm. The Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at Cannon Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Mrs. Brown will be interred in Greenville Memorial Gardens following the service.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please see www.cannonbyrd.com for the full obituary.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 15, 2019
