Betty Bagwell
Greenville - Betty Jo Bagwell, 85, wife of the late Otis Bagwell, died Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Ruby Smith Jones.
Mrs. Bagwell was a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking and gardening. Betty worked 45 years as a bookkeeper for Winn Dixie.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Fisher and husband, Ronnie, and Donna Hamam and husband, Jamal; two granddaughters Melissa Curd and husband, Jason, and Haley Hamam-Sayed and husband, Amer; six great grandchildren, Emma Camak, Karsyn Curd, Camden Curd, Noura Sayed, Jamal Sayed and Reema Sayed; and her sister Linda Roberts.
A Private Graveside Service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Rocky Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocky Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 1801 Woodruff Road, Greenville SC 29607
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 10 to May 11, 2020