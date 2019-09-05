Services
Seneca Presbyterian Church
115 W South 1st St
Seneca, SC 29678
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Seneca Presbyterian Church
115 South 1st St
Seneca, SC
Betty Ballenger Arnold Obituary
Betty Ballenger Arnold

- - Betty Ballenger Arnold, 91, passed away on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019. Born in Seneca South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Sara Farmer Ballenger.

A member of the Seneca community all her life, she was passionate about preserving the history of the community through her work with the Lunney and Bertha Lee Strickland Cultural Museums. She was also an educator, regional Girl Scout leader, and the first female Deacon of Seneca Presbyterian Church.

Betty is survived by a son, Reid Arnold (Jan); three grandchildren, Megan Arnold (Steve Congress), Natalie Schwartz (Ryan), and William Arnold (Emma Hershberger); one great grandchild, Jack Schwartz; and a sister, Lucy Ballenger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings; Agnes Ballenger Gardiner and James "Jimmy" Ballenger. Her husband of nearly 69 years, Jack Arnold, also preceded her, passing away just a few weeks earlier on August 9th.

A memorial service for Betty and Jack Arnold will take place at 2pm on September 8 th at Seneca Presbyterian Church, 115 South 1 st St, Seneca, SC 29678, followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oconee Presbyterian Service Fund through Seneca Presbyterian Church (115 W South 1st StSeneca, SC 29678) or Bertha Lee Strickland Cultural Museum (208 West South 2nd Street Seneca, SC 29678).
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 5, 2019
