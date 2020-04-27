Services
Betty Belcher Owens

Betty Belcher Owens Obituary
Betty Belcher Owens

Greenville - Betty Belcher Owens, 82, loving wife of John Owens, of Greenville, went Home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Born in Bluefield, WV, she was the daughter of the late Delmar and Mary Hardwick Vanhoose.

Betty was a member of Reedy River Baptist Church for over 30 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Sherrie Batson; a granddaughter, Ashley Owfi (Reza); step children, Elizabeth Owens and John J. Owens (Kris); and a great grandson Cato Owfi.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ralph Belcher.

A private graveside service will be Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Reedy River Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reedy River Baptist Church, 871 N Hwy 25 Bypass, Greenville, SC 29617.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
