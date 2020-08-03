1/1
Betty Brinkman Stone
Betty Brinkman Stone

Simpsonville - Betty Brinkman Stone, born October 4, 1925, daughter to Lewis and Geraldine Brinkman, went home to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joe and her son-in-law Ronny Bridwell. Betty was a devout Christian, and her love for the Lord was in all walks of her life. She loved the game of golf, and playing bridge was her passion.

Special thanks go to all of her bridge buddies and church family for the care, kindness, and love shown to her throughout her life. The family would also like to thank the caregivers at Fairview Park Assisted Living, Saint Francis Hospital, and McCall's Hospice House.

Betty is survived by her daughters Carol Bridwell, Ann Suarez (Randy), Jean Christie (Chuck), 8 wonderful grandchildren and their spouses, 12 (soon to be 13) great grandchildren, and her precious dog Nomo. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Thornwell Children's Home, Greenville Humane Society or a charity of one's choice.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Greenville News

August 3, 2020
Malinda Taylor Baker
Friend
